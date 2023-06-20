Lam Group Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.