Lam Group Inc. Purchases 3,630 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

