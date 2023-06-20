Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. American National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of EXR opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

