Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.5% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Autodesk by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

