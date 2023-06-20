1,650 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.