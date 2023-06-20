Lam Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

