The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Decreased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE COO opened at $367.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.