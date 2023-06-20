Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Holdings Reduced by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,722 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

