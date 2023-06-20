Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VXF opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

