Northside Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

