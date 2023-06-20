Lam Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,872,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $439.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.