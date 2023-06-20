McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,026 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.