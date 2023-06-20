TFB Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURGet Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

