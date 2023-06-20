Gagnon Securities LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,325 shares during the period. SecureWorks accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 1.51% of SecureWorks worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 114,043 shares of company stock valued at $928,573 in the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.