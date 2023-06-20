NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

