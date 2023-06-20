General Partner Inc. Has $718,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

General Partner Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

