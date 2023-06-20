Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires 1,017 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 0.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.62 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.