Austin Asset Management Co Inc Purchases 33,907 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

