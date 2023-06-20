Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,953 shares during the period. Miromatrix Medical accounts for about 0.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 3,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 95.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

