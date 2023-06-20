BMS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,856 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

