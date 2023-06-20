Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.89. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

