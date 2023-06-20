TFB Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %
Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
