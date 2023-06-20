TFB Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

