Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,807 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

