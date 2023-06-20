TFB Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.