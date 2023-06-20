Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,106 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.