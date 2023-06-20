TFB Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

