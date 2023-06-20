Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 265 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.44.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

