Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.