Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 6,216 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

