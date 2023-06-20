BMS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

