ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Boosted by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 29.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.75% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $84,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

