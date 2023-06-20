Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

