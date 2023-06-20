Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 643,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 427,462 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 101,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 987,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

