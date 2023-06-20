Lpwm LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

