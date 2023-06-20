Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

