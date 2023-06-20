CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,896 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAI opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

