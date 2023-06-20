Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

