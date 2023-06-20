Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.97 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

