Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,776.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

