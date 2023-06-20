Snider Financial Group Sells 4,316 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Snider Financial Group lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock worth $1,714,035,964. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

