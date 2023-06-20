Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.22. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

