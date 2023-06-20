City State Bank Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

City State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.42.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

