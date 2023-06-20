ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.