City State Bank Buys 173 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

