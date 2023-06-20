Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 905 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.18.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

