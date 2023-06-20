Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $459.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.