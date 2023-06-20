Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

