Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 723 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
