1,139 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV) Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHCV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

